Supporting Women in the Workplace – Together

Addressing Menopause in the Workforce: Empowering Women and Businesses

Research indicates that one in ten women leave their jobs due to the effects of menopause, while countless others struggle in silence. This is a situation that serves neither women nor businesses. However, with small but meaningful changes, companies can create supportive environments that benefit both their employees and their bottom line.

To help address this issue, Wellbeing of Women will be hosting Menopause Xplored, a series of free workshops aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These informative one-hour sessions will be held during the Your Business Expo – Bedford, offering businesses practical guidance on how to support employees through menopause.

The workshops are designed to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools to foster a more inclusive and supportive workplace. Attendees will gain:

A clear understanding of menopause and its impact on the workforce.

Practical steps businesses can take to support affected employees.

An opportunity to engage with a menopause expert in a discussion of key issues.

A unique experience of menopause through the use of VR technology.

Event Details:

📅 Date: 8th October 10 am – 3 pm

📍 Venue: Wimber Room (W2), Kings House, 245 Ampthill Road, Bedford, MK42 9AZ

These workshops provide an excellent opportunity for employers to learn how small adjustments can create a healthier and more supportive work environment for women experiencing menopausal symptoms.

Register now to secure your place: https://bit.ly/4ddcKg5