IF YOU are a business owner or a business executive you need to know about the benefits of challenger bank business accounts. If, like me, you have had a High Street business bank account for many years you will be well aware of the frustrations of using such an account. The challenges you experience as an individual with such banks is nothing compared to the challenges you face as a business account holder.

Most High Street banks still insist on you using a card reader and an authentication card. At least one such bank doesn’t allow you access to your online banking without them so if your PIN is not recognised that’s it, no Internet banking. Such banks will only give you the option of visiting a branch to unlock your PIN at a cashpoint machine. The trouble is that one such Scottish bank’s nearest branch is in Edinburgh whereas I live in Milton Keynes!

Another business bank I use has insisted on a 45-minutes interview to discuss the renewal of a mere £10,000 overdraft facility which my business has had for years and it is automatically renewed each year. I rang the bank to make the appointment and gave up after waiting for an hour without a reply.

I decided recently to open some challenger bank business accounts. The whole process was so much more efficient and quick and all done on an app. A business account can be opened in about 15-20 minutes including having an account number and sort code allocated straight away and a virtual debit card issued on the spot which you can add to your Apple Wallet instantly. What with facial recognition too my experience so far has been very encouraging. I am delighted. So why not give it a go yourself? The time and hassle you will save will surprise you.

