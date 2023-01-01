How to make serious tax savings as a business owner

Sponsored Article

by TONY BYRNE, managing director of Wealth & Tax Management

FED UP with the Autumn Statement, never-ending tax rises, endless red tape and over-burdensome regulations and legislation? Do you ever wonder whether all of the sacrifices and hard work you have put in to become successful were worth it?

Well, the good news is that there remain numerous ways to save taxation legitimately. You just need to know where to go to get the right professional advice.

There remain some serious tax-saving opportunities if you take tax advice from the top tax specialists. Fees will be expensive but the tax savings will dwarf the fees. It is very much an added-value service. It is also not the type of tax advice you will get from a run of the mill firm of accountants.

This is sophisticated tax advice for wealthy individuals who have wealth of at least £5 million. It is especially suitable for business owners and property entrepreneurs.

Advice is bespoke for each client because everybody’s personal situation is different so different tools need to be used from the toolkit for each scenario. Vehicles such as overseas pensions – Qualifying Non-UK Pension Scheme (QNUPS) and Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) – overseas business succession trusts, Exempt Property Unit Trusts (EPUTS), UK limited companies, family business partnerships, Limited Liability Partnerships, family investment companies and UK limited companies are among the solutions proffered.

All of these solutions are legitimate UK structures.

When taking advice it is critical to ensure that the solution recommended is pre-approved by HMRC and reapproved annually.

