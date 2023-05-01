How to boost your sales the easy way





by TONY BYRNE Managing director, Wealth & Tax Management

I ONCE attended a business course during which the trainer told the audience “You cannot make it too easy for your customer to pay.” His faultless logic was that if you were to offer every possible payment mechanism to your customers you would increase your sales.

For starters, accept all forms of card payment. This means not limiting yourself to just accepting debit cards, Mastercard and VISA but also American Express. American Express may charge a slightly higher merchant charge, their fees have reduced a lot in recent years, but the average US customer spends three times as much as non-American Express card holders.* So it is a false economy to refuse to accept American Express. The loss of sales far outweighs a slightly higher merchant charge. The irony is that Paypal charges merchants a far higher fee than American Express does yet many businesses will more readily accept Paypal than American Express.

Refusing to accept payment by cash is also a big mistake. Many people still like paying in cash, even though the number is decreasing, so why not allow it? Ok, it saves a weekly trip to the bank to pay in the cash but surely it’s worth it for the extra sales, isn’t it? Many tradesmen still work in the cash economy so you could be losing out on some large sales by not accepting cash.

RISK WARNING The value of your investments (and any income from them) can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. The tax implications of advice will be based on your individual circumstances, tax legislation and case law as well as regulations which are subject to change. You should always seek tax advice from a taxation specialist in order to understand your options. This article is based on my own observations and opinions.