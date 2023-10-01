Sponsored Article

IF YOU OWN and/or manage an SME business and you want to save business taxes then read on because this is the article for you writes Tony Byrne (pictured), managing director of Wealth & Tax Management.

Here is a quick list of five easy ways to reduce your business taxes.

Get your business rates independently assessed and claim small business rates relief if applicable;

Keep your taxable profits below £50,000 to benefit from the lower rate of Corporation Tax at a rate of 19% instead of 25%;

Claim 86% tax credits on research and development (R&D) if applicable;

Maximise employer pension contributions for yourself and your spouse if you are married and your spouse is employed in the business. Consider a final salary SSAS rather than a SIPP because you can pay on average 2.6 times more into such a pension;

Change your company car to a 100% electric one and reduce your benefit in kind taxation substantially. Current benefit in kind charge is just 2% of the value of the car when it was new.

There are numerous other ways to reduce your business’s taxes. This just gives you a flavour of some ways to do so. Make sure you engage a tax specialist or at least a tax accountant. An accountant without tax planning expertise will be unable to save you much, if any, tax. Supplement the advice with the services of a tax specialist Chartered Financial Planner who specialises in advising SME business owners and/or business executives of such businesses.

