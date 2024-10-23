Keep on training… the secret to growth, performance and success

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting local businesses by offering a wide range of training services designed to foster growth, enhance skills, and improve overall business performance.

With the rapid pace of industry changes and the evolving demands of the workforce, continuous training is essential for companies to remain competitive. The Chamber recognises this need and provides an extensive range of professional training courses tailored to meet the diverse requirements of businesses across various sectors.

As an organisation dedicated to the local business community, Milton Keynes Chamber understands the challenges companies face when it comes to skills development.

Both offer numerous training courses covering a wide variety of subjects, ensuring businesses of all sizes and industries can find something that suits their needs. These services are designed to provide companies with the tools they need to address their most pressing challenges, such as:

Business Toolkit.

Sales & Marketing.

Management and Personal Development.

International Trade.

For businesses looking to learn more about the training services available, come and talk to the Chamber staff at the Milton Keynes Business Exhibition, sponsored by KCI Complete Office Solutions, on November 7. Stop by our stand and find out more about the training services offered by the Chamber and how its expert-led courses can help your company to stay ahead of the curve.

Julie MacLennan, group operations director at Milton Keynes Chamber, emphasised the impact that investing in staff development can have on business success.

“Training is an essential part of any business strategy,” she said. “It not only improves employee performance but also boosts morale and engagement.

“Our programmes are designed to address the specific needs of businesses, helping them to stay agile and competitive in today’s fast-changing market. We are excited to showcase what we offer at the Milton Keynes Business Exhibition and we encourage businesses to come along and see how our training services can benefit them.”

With training programmes tailored to meet the demands of modern business, Milton Keynes Chamber is playing a pivotal role in supporting the local business community. Visit the Milton Keynes Business Exhibition, organised by Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, at the Delta by Marriott Hotel, Kents Hill, and learn all about how the Chamber services can help your company to succeed.

Admission is free to visitors and there are more than 70 exhibitors keen to talk business, alongside workshops and networking opportunities.

For more details, visit chambermk.co.uk or contact the Chamber training team directly on 01908 733 082 to discuss how they can support your business.

