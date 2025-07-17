‘A win-win for learners and employers’: BSI and The Bedford College Group unveil academy partnership to expand training opportunities

Pictured (from left): Kirsti Wells and Rebecca Constable of BSI; Nick Hayward and Paige Dearman from The Bedford College Group.

………………………………….

TRAINING to prepare students for the world of work is set to be enhanced via a new partnership between business standards and improvement specialist BSI and The Bedford College Group.

Students and organisations working with The Bedford College Group will now have access to internationally recognised professional development programmes in education, construction and professional services.

BSI, which has an office in Milton Keynes, delivers globally recognised standards and professional training to support higher employability and professional excellence.

Its programmes are designed to foster collaboration between education providers and industry to better prepare students for real-world challenges.

Matt Page, BSI’s senior vice president, assurance services EMEA, said: “Access to training can have an enormous impact on people’s career progression and ability to achieve professional excellence.

“At a time when the UK is facing skills gaps in key sectors, expanding this access through this exciting alliance with Bedford College is a win-win for learners and employers alike.”

The government’s Industrial Strategy places fresh emphasis on tackling national skills shortages, particularly in high-demand sectors such as construction, digital, and professional services.

The Construction Industry Training Board estimates the UK will need more than 216,000 additional construction workers by 2025 to meet infrastructure and housing targets.

Currently more than 140,000 vacancies remain unfilled.

The partnership between BSI and The Bedford College Group directly supports the strategy’s goals by equipping learners with the practical, standards-based skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy, said Matt.

Nick Hayward, group director MIS, data and performance at The Bedford College Group, added: “‘This partnership with BSI marks an exciting opportunity in The Bedford College Group’s mission to empower learners with world-class skills.

“By offering access to internationally recognised professional development across a range of sectors that feature prominently within the UK government’s Industrial Strategy, we are enabling further pathways to excellence, innovation, and opportunity for our students and community.”

Find out more at The Bedford College Group and BSI Group Partnership | The Bedford College Group.

“Delivering our expertise through a trusted educational institution in this way is a unique opportunity to broaden professional skills, support career development, and strengthen local industry ties,” said Matt.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.