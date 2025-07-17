New BID campaign highlights city centre’s vibrant night-time economy

The Unity Sky Lounge at Unity Place is a popular place to relax with family and friends.

…………………………………. A NEW campaign is under way to promote the vibrant and busy night-time economy across Milton Keynes city centre.

5PM-K is a localised and reenergised take on the Alive After Five campaigns aiming to revitalise UK city centres that gained traction in the early 2010s.

The intention is to encourage workers, residents and visitors to stay and enjoy an evening out.

5PM-K is the brainchild of MyMiltonKeynes Business Improvement District.

The BID has set up a dedicated section on its consumer website mymk.cc that highlights venues, restaurant and entertainment offers, events and guides to help in the planning of a night out in Milton Keynes.

The campaign has been sparked by the findings of research by specialist consultancy Night Time Economy Solutions, which show that people want more than just a drink after work or at the end of the day. They prefer to enjoy a meal out, to attend events or take part in an immersive experience. “We know how much there is to do in Milton Keynes after 5pm and we want everyone else to know it too,” said the BID’s chief executive Jill Farnsworth.

“ 5PM-K is about proudly showcasing everything our city centre has to offer after dark: food, fun, shopping, culture and more.”

The campaign launched with a video showcasing the diverse evening offer. A series of follow-up videos, social reels and spotlight features will roll out over the coming months, highlighting different experiences and businesses across central Milton Keynes.

The BID understands that many people are watching their spending more closely, Jill added, so the 5PM-K webpages include a dedicated section on offers and promotions.

5PM-K also champions the extended opening hours of many retailers in the city’s shopping district. The site will also be promoting the Summer at Milton Keynes Market festival that takes place in the city centre on August 8-10 – a three-day celebration of food, drink, music and local traders that extends into the evening.

At a time when hospitality and leisure businesses across the UK face mounting challenges, 5PM-K is a timely and strategic campaign to drive awareness, footfall and pride in the local area, MyMiltonKeynes BID says.

“This is about helping people rediscover MK in the evenings, supporting our hospitality sector and raising the city’s profile as a destination which has what people are looking for from a night out,” said Jill.

“We love MK and through this campaign we are working with our businesses to help everyone else fall in love with it too.”