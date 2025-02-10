City’s tourism body appoints new general manager

Destination Milton Keynes chair John Cove (left) welcomes Andrew Kirby, the organisation's new general manager.

PLANS to progress the new tourism strategy for Milton Keynes have taken a major step forward.

Destination Milton Keynes, the city’s official tourism and information service, has welcomed marketing and events management specialist Andrew Kirby as its new general manager.

Over the next five years, Destination Milton Keynes aims to work closely with Milton Keynes City Council and other stakeholders to enhance the city’s tourism credentials, promoting Milton Keynes to a wider audience for both business and visitors.

Andrew’s appointment shows its commitment to showcasing and growing the visitor economy in Milton Keynes over future years, said DMK chair John Cove.

“The visitor economy in Milton Keynes is thriving but at Destination Milton Keynes we have an ambition to drive this growth even further, shown clearly in the recently developed Tourism Strategy for the city, which has been formally adopted by Milton Keynes City Council.

“Having Andrew on board allows the organisation to push forward with key priorities to strengthen the leisure and business offer and promote that message to a wider audience both locally, regionally and nationally.”

The new general manager has spent more than 30 years working in international marketing and event management. Andrew lives in Milton Keynes with two teenage children and is a keen golfer and footballer.

“I am very excited by the opportunity to be involved with the great work of Destination Milton Keynes and to contribute to the increased promotion and marketing of the city to different target audiences,” he said.

“There is undoubtedly a huge amount of potential for the future, and I look forward to bringing further success to our amazing city.”

The visitor economy is estimated to be worth over £230 million to the local economy and Milton Keynes was recently named by independent think tank Centre for Cities as the UK’s top city for destination shopping stays. The Centre for Cities report, which focused on the role of the visitor economy in UK cities, also said that Milton Keynes ranks alongside famous leisure destinations such as Brighton and Edinburgh in terms of its visitor numbers.

