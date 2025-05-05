A bold new chapter: The momentum of a region on the rise

Kempston Hardwick with the site for Universal Destinations & Experiences first theme park in Europe outlined in red. Photo: Kirkby Diamond.

... and, says Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership chair Nicholas Mann, it will require a regional mindset to exploit the opportunity to the full.

THERE are moments in the life of a place that feel truly transformative; landmarks that shift not just the skyline but the horizon of what we believe is possible.

The recent announcement that Universal Destinations & Experiences is set to build its first European theme park just a short distance from Milton Keynes, on a former brickworks site in Bedfordshire, is one such moment.

It marks more than just an investment. It signifies a bold new chapter for our region.

The scale of this development is nothing short of extraordinary. Estimates suggest that the project will create around 28,000 jobs during the construction and development phase leading up to its planned opening in 2031. But the impact will not stop there. The arrival of Universal Studios is expected to generate a significant ripple effect across the wider supply chain, supporting local businesses, attracting new investment nd sparking long-term job creation throughout the region.

With 8.5 million visitors anticipated annually, this world-class destination is set to place our region firmly on the global entertainment and tourism map.

For Milton Keynes, this is a great opportunity to widen our connections. With East West Rail preparing to open services later this year and London Luton Airport continuing its ambitious expansion, the creation of Universal Studios in Bedford adds a third cornerstone to a regional evolution that has been steadily gaining momentum.

While Oxford and Cambridge rightly attract global attention for their academic and commercial strengths, there is an imperative to ensure the centre of the Arc is not overlooked. By celebrating the success of our neighbouring towns and cities – not as spectators, but as partners – we strengthen the entire region.

What is good for Bedford will be good for Milton Keynes. What lifts Luton raises us all. The whole, when brought together with intent and unity, truly becomes greater than the sum of its parts.

Our city, modern in origin and mindset, is intrinsically connected to its neighbours. Many parts of Bedfordshire carry a MK postcode and our economic and cultural links extend in all directions. The divisions between the towns in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire exist largely on paper, drawn long ago on maps. But our future success will be shaped by collaboration, not cartography.

This investment underscores the power and potential of thinking regionally. As we deepen our ties with Bedford and Luton, we can truly emerge as the gravitational centre of the Oxford–Cambridge Arc – a hub not only for talent and innovation but also for ambition and opportunity.

With Universal Studios looking to draw on regional expertise and workforce, Milton Keynes will play a vital role in shaping this global attraction.

We are already a city that knows how to celebrate itself. Each year, Love MK Day brings tens of thousands of people together online in one of the UK’s most visible city pride campaigns. The Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards is another cornerstone of our identity, recognising both large organisations and the unsung individuals, charities and changemakers who drive this place forward.

It is a reflection of the unparalleled depth of talent and spirit within our midst.

Yet these celebrations also remind us of a larger truth: our success has never been contained by our boundaries. The growth we are now witnessing is regional and the opportunity before us will require a regional mindset.

That is why the theme of MKBAA 2026 will be inspired by this spirit of shared ambition and regional unity. As Universal Studios prepares to open a new gateway to the world on our doorstep, we will gather to celebrate the people and organisations who are shaping this era of opportunity and to reflect on what we can achieve together, as one connected, confident region.

