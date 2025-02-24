Your business solutions are iNREACH

Upgrade your business telecoms with iNTALK – the cloud-based communications platform from iNREACH.

Advertisement Feature

iNTALK has been designed and built specifically for business. It is our UK-based, complete business cloud-based phone system and communications platform that provides organisations with fixed and mobile telephony assets.

All aspects of your business comms can be accessed in one place with our intuitive and easy-to-use online portal.

Our iNTALK platform is ISDN/PTSN switch-off proof, which means your communications platform will remain stable through the upcoming Big Switch Off.

We have built iNTALK to be flexible and scalable, which means it can be integrated into businesses of all sizes. There is bound to be a package to suit your business – we can scale up or down as your business grows.

We can provide end-to-end support as well as hardware, from the individual handsets and headsets to all the technology involved.

We understand that security can be a concern when it comes to cloud-based applications, particularly in businesses where sensitive information may be stored. Our iNTALK platform uses Multi-Factor Authentication, making it a completely secure system for your business.

You can rest assured that your business is following all the correct guidelines regarding security and information storage within the platform.

iNTALK also includes an individual user-friendly scheduler so all your users can create their custom layouts to get the most out of the system.

iNREACH Group is a business IT, comms and print partner based in Milton Keynes. We work with organisations all over the UK, providing first-class business support in all our specialist areas.

For more information, visit inreachgroup.co.uk

