Unlock the future of your business at Tech Track: Race to the Fitter

The MK7 event space at Oracle Red Bull Racing's HQ in Tilbrook, Milton Keynes.

………………………………….

Published in association with

IN TODAY’S tech landscape, staying ahead is not just an advantage… it is a business necessity. But what do you need to do to accelerate your small or medium-sized business into the future?

Take advantage of your location in the fast-growing tech hub that is Milton Keynes. One in three local jobs are in the dynamic tech sector, the city has one of the highest start-up rates in the UK and it hosts a significant number of high-growth companies.

Milton Keynes has a vibrant and supportive environment for businesses. In the spirit of its thriving entrepreneurial and innovative outlook, Mirus IT is inviting local business leaders to the MK-7 Red Bull Technology Campus for a Tech Track: Race to the Future event on June 18. It is an exceptional opportunity for SMB leaders, IT professionals and decision-makers.

This exclusive gathering focuses on the unique challenges and opportunities faced by SMBs. All the hot topics on the local business agenda will be covered. A series of insightful sessions led by industry experts will focus on:

Cyber security

The latest threats and strengthen your business against cyber risks.

User training

Empower your team with the knowledge to utilise technology effectively.

AI innovations

How Artificial Intelligence can revolutionise your operations.

Leadership principles

Upskill so you can lead your organisation through technological transformations.

At a time when the cyber landscape is becoming increasingly complex and cyber threats are so sophisticated, expert advice on protecting your business from attack is much needed. Pax8 will share their expert guidance in cyber security.

Want to know how to evade ransomware attacks? What the big cyber threats are? To understand whether generative AI should be feared? This session will deliver the information you need to reduce the huge risks your business is facing.

Roughly 60% of employees’ time is spent on mundane tasks such as emails, meetings and chat. In this informative and interactive session, we will show you how AI can reduce your team’s digital debt (time wasted on tedious admin tasks). Your team will thank you for freeing up their time to do the job they are hired to do.

You will discover how to best utilise Microsoft Copilot in your business. And, importantly, how to integrate it safely, securely and seamlessly within your existing set-up.

How to hack: a live demo

The aim of this session is not to turn you into cyber criminals but to learn how to protect the valuable assets within your business. Huntress will explain why a multi-layered approach to security is your best defence.

By understanding the ways in which your IT system can be attacked, you will be better positioned to put the right security measures in place.

You will come away from this session with a good understanding of how to level up your cyber security.

The importance of training your users

Change is the only constant in modern businesses. So it is important to bring your teams on that evolutionary journey with you. This session will bring a people-first approach to the day, focusing on how to bring your people up to speed on IT best practices.

Remember that adage about teaching people to fish? It is a valuable lesson. Train your users regularly to equip them with the skills they need to help your business to compete.

Make sure they are not the weak link in your IT security.

Building better leaders

Wherever you are on your leadership journey, you will benefit from the advice in this leadership and management session. Sophie Dowsett-Smith, strategic consultant at Pax8, is aiming to give everyone the tools and knowledge to boost their leadership skills, their self-awareness and improve team dynamics.

From the foundations of leadership to the differences between leaders and managers, you will gain practical tips to enhance your people skills and lead your business effectively.

REGISTER NOW TO JOIN US AT TECH TRACK: RACE TO THE FUTURE

Our event is an absolute must for forward-thinking business leaders in the Milton Keynes area.

Join us and you will gain valuable insights from industry experts, network with peers and explore cutting-edge technology solutions that can drive your business forward in the competitive technology landscape.

Register your interest at info.mirus-it.co.uk/tech-track-event-jun-2025.

.

Email us at hello@mirus-it.com or call 01908 257350

mirus-it.com

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.