The game-changing tech for every SME business

Lionel Naidoo, managing director of Dragon Information Systems, talks through five key technologies that should be on the radar of ambitious SMEs.

IN TODAY’S fast-paced digital world, technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity for small businesses. From streamlining operations to boosting productivity and enhancing the customer experience, having the right technology and tools in place – along with the support of a trusted IT provider like ourselves – can significantly impact efficiency and growth.

The good news is that technology is also increasingly accessible for businesses of all sizes and budgets. More than 60% of British SMEs say the use of technology and digital platforms has helped their business to expand. More than half agree that digital platforms have allowed their businesses to compete more effectively against larger brands.

Here are five game-changing technologies to take a look at.

Cloud Computing

Cloud computing has revolutionised the way businesses operate. It allows small businesses to access data and applications from anywhere at any time. This flexibility is crucial for remote work and collaboration and offers a scalable solution that can grow and flex with business needs.

Example: Microsoft 365 is an advanced suite of cloud-based productivity applications. It includes tools for email, word processing, group collaboration, data analysis, presentation development, storage and more. By leveraging cloud computing, Microsoft 365 allows users to access these applications and their data from anywhere with an internet connection, providing complete flexibility and scalability.

Customer Relationship Management

Using a CRM system can help small and growing businesses to manage interactions with current and potential customers and nurture those relationships. It is a place to centralise customer information, track sales and automate marketing campaigns. Using a CRM can ensure you always have consistent and up-to-date interactions, with the ability to set reminders, automate tasks (so no balls are ever dropped) and to track trends and insights.

Example: There are many options out there, some of the most popular ones being Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho CRM.

Cybersecurity

With the increasing threat of cyberattacks, investing in robust cybersecurity is essential. Small businesses are often targeted and implementing regular staff training, firewalls, antivirus software and conducting security audits can all help protect your business from potential threats.

Example: There are many standalone options available, providing varying levels of protection. Here at Dragon IS, we work closely with our customers to ensure every step of their IT systems and working habits are assessed, taking a security by design approach that provides complete peace of mind.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

AI and automation can help small businesses save time and reduce costs. Chatbots, for example, can help in handling customer inquiries 24/7, while automation tools can streamline repetitive tasks like invoicing and email marketing. Embracing AI can lead to more efficient operations.

Example: Microsoft Copilot has taken things to another level. The pro version of the AI assistant (available on subscription) can help businesses with a wide range of daily business tasks, from creating PowerPoint presentations in seconds to summarising Teams calls and drafting marketing materials.

Social Media Management Tools

Social media is a powerful marketing channel for small businesses and using social media management tools that can help with managing multiple accounts, scheduling posts and analysing performance can be really useful. Effective social media management can help increase brand visibility and drive the right kind of web visitors.

Example: Platforms like Hootsuite, Buffer, Sprout Social and Later can all help manage multiple social media accounts, with pricing based on criteria such as how many accounts you wish to manage and the volume of content you plan to share. Alternatively, make use of the analytics and scheduling tools found within most of the social media platforms themselves.

An added bonus: These tools are generally free.

