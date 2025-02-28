The cutting-edge technology that every SMB needs

Dan Sharp, managing director of Mirus IT, on keeping businesses ahead of the technology curve.

MILTON Keynes is home to one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech hubs, with one in three jobs now in the tech sector. The city also ranks third in the country for new economy businesses, with 56.7 start-ups per 10,000 people, according to a recent report from think tank Centre for Cities.

As Milton Keynes continues to lead in AI, smart city innovation and cyber security, local small and medium-sized business must stay ahead of these rapid changes to remain competitive.

But with innovation comes risk. Cyber crime is on the rise, with 32% of businesses nationally reporting a cyber attack last year. If you are not investing in the right technology, you are leaving your business vulnerable not only to security threats but also to falling behind competitors that embrace digital transformation. So, what are the essential tech every SMB in Milton Keynes and beyond should have in 2025?

Intelligent cloud computing

Milton Keynes is already leading smart city initiatives, from autonomous vehicle trials to Internet of Things-driven infrastructure. But businesses need to embrace intelligent cloud solutions to remain agile, competitive and secure.

Cloud-based systems provide scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions that replace outdated IT set-ups. More importantly, they offer real-time access to data-driven insights, giving SMBs a powerful and agile edge in decision-making.

Cyber security: A growing threat

Cyber criminals target SMBs just as much as large enterprises. With a third of SMBs nationally reporting cyber attacks, cyber security must be a top priority.

New security technologies such as Zero Trust architecture and AI-driven threat detection help businesses to stay one step ahead of cyber criminals. A managed Endpoint Detection and Response system ensures 24/7 proactive protection, stopping attacks before they cause damage.

Culture-building and communication tools

With remote and hybrid working firmly embedded in our working culture, SMBs need better ways to keep teams connected.

That is where a tailored intranet platform helps to improve internal communication, facilitate real-time collaboration and boost employee morale and retention.

Generative AI capabilities

AI is transforming business operations across the world, from automating tasks to improving customer service.

So if you are not already using AI, you are missing out on major time-saving benefits. AI is not just for big corporations – it is a ‘must have’ for SMBs looking to grow and compete efficiently.

The tech solutions your business needs

Cloud software: Futureproof your business

Cloud technology helps SMBs to scale, adapt and cut IT costs. If you are still relying on outdated systems, switching to Microsoft 365 boosts security, collaboration and efficiency. With tools like Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint, remote working and real-time teamwork become easy.

For added scalability and security, Microsoft Azure offers a flexible cloud platform with built-in AI analytics and automation. Its multi-layered protection and Zero Trust security help to safeguard your business against cyber threats.

Upgrading to a modern cloud solution ensures agility, data security, and long-term growth, helping your business stay ahead in a digital-first world.

Cyber security: Do not be the next target

Cyber crime is a real and rising threat. Your business needs more than just antivirus software. Key solutions include:

Zero Trust security (verifying every access attempt).

AI-driven cyber security (detecting and stopping attacks in real time).

Managed EDR solutions (providing 24/7 monitoring and protection).

Communication tools: Build a stronger team culture

An intranet is not just for big corporations. Small and mid-sized businesses benefit massively from a centralised communication and collaboration platform, helping teams stay connected no matter where they work.

Here at Mirus, we have seen incredible success using Fresh Intranet (built on SharePoint) – a powerful yet intuitive solution that enhances our teamwork and employee engagement.

Generative AI: Automate and accelerate growth

AI-powered tools such as Copilot for Microsoft 365 can eliminate hours of manual work while improving customer service and decision-making. From chatbots to automated reporting, Generative AI gives your business a competitive edge.

Milton Keynes is rapidly evolving as a tech and business powerhouse. With a booming start-up ecosystem, ranking third in the country, and a thriving digital economy, businesses here must keep pace with new technology or risk falling behind.

Let Mirus IT help you futureproof your business. We provide expert advice, implement the tech and give you 24/7 support.

Milton Keynes is leading the future of tech… Mirus-IT will make sure your business is part of it.

Email us at hello@mirus-it.com or call 01908 257350 | mirus-it.com

