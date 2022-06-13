Tech company pledges to hit apprentice target

Managed IT service provider Bluecube Technology Solutions has reported record growth over the past 12 months.

It has expanded by 45%, with a significant growth in client numbers over the past 12 months leading to a 60% rise in the number of employees.

As a result the firm has moved to larger offices in Central Milton Keynes and opened an office in London. It has also opened its apprenticeship scheme the Bluecube Academy.

“Like every business we have just come through the other side of a very intense couple of years,” said chief executive James Hawker pictured. “The pandemic has meant there are a greater number of remote teams in need of our services. To meet this unprecedented demand, we have had to grow our teams; the number of client requests our Service Desk handles has increased fourfold.”

The company is three years into its five-year growth strategy, he added.

The Bluecube Academy aims to take on 40 apprentices each year. “We want to take people at the beginning of their career, nurture them, educate them, train them and give them a career,” said Mr Hawker. “Our growth now means we can take someone from a junior role, through to a very senior role, which is an exciting opportunity.”