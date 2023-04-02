Supportive, collaborative, connected: Council backs city’s tech ecosystem growth plans

IMPETUS to grow the tech sector in Milton Keynes is increasing with a new initiative to support innovation and partnership working across the city.

Milton Keynes City Council is providing almost £40,000 to Protospace, an established community-led initiative working to support, connect and grow the city’s tech ecosystem.

The funding will go towards setting up an independent advisory group that will focus on attracting and retaining technology businesses and talent to Milton Keynes and developing an environment in which new start-up tech companies can thrive.

Protospace’s co-founder Oliver Waters said: “This will allow us to build the foundations for a more supportive, collaborative and connected tech ecosystem, with a strategic vision that benefits local start-ups, growing businesses and the wider Milton Keynes community.”

The group will be developed in collaboration with Whitecap Consulting, the company that delivered the 2022 MK Tech Ecosystem Report, and high-profile senior figures in the tech sector will create the group. Its fundamental aim is to develop a tech strategy to support employers, SMEs, investors, emerging tech talent and the education sector, encouraging them to work together and maximise growth and innovation opportunities.

Part of the strategy will be an online digital hub that will showcase the city’s tech resources, facilities, community groups and events.

Cllr Robin Bradburn, the council’s deputy leader, said: “These proposals are really exciting and will enable everyone in our city to get a better understanding of what the tech sector has to offer and how local people can benefit. It is just one of the many projects we’re working on to keep Milton Keynes at the forefront of innovation and ensures the city’s economy continues to grow.”

Find out more at protospace.uk or email hello@protospace.uk