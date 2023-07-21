Council backs investment call as part of UK’s bid to be a science and tech superpower

MILTON KEYNES City Council has joined a consortium of councils as part of the Fast Growth Cities group in publishing research setting out how the UK could become a science and technology superpower through investment and greater devolution.

The report The Case for Support and Investment shows how devolved powers and economic investment from the government and the private sector could boost local economies by over £100 billionn over the next 20 years.

The FGC group comprises the city councils of Milton Keynes, Oxford, Cambridge, Norwich, Peterborough and Swindon. Each FGC member already makes a significant contribution to the national economy through job creation, tax contribution, innovation, trade and foreign investment.

Milton Keynes City Council leader Cllr Pete Marland pictured (centre) above said: “We are delighted to contribute to this incredibly insightful research which adds to the work we’re already doing in this area. Milton Keynes is a leader in innovation, and being a part of this group will help us to continue delivering sustainable growth, attract investment and create good quality jobs for local people.”

Despite their strengths, all six cities face constraints and challenges which threaten to hold back their economic growth potential. The research undertaken by socio-economic consultancy Volterra, highlights four key investment priority themes on socio-economic issues all of the cities share, as well as specific asks.

The areas include devolved powers, infrastructure, inclusive growth and social mobility, housing and planning and sustainability.