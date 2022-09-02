Bluecube: Introducing a new brand to keep us on the move

After a record year and growing by 45%, award-winning technology firm Bluecube Technology Solutions have announced a rebrand.

Bluecube Technology Solutions, based in Central Milton Keynes, have rebranded. Their new branding has been carefully designed to reflect Bluecube, who they are, their history, where they are now, and where they are going.

The rebrand announcement comes ahead of the business turning 20 next year. The decision to rebrand was made after several years of significant business growth, with additional offices launched in London, Boston, Seattle and Dublin. Bluecube are rapidly evolving as an organisation and now projected to exceed a headcount of 200 people this year. Sponsored Article Ashleigh Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer at Bluecube, says: “This is a really exciting change to our brand. We’re evolving as an organisation. We’re in our twentieth year of operation and needed to ensure our brand reflects and captures who we are today as well as set the foundations for our future growth.”

Bluecube’s new branding truly captures the ‘essence of Bluecube.’ Encompassing the way they operate, their attitude to customer service, and their ethos of Making People’s Lives Easier. It communicates the way Bluecube perceive themselves and how others perceive them too. Now their branding matches their unique, personable, people-first approach to delivering managed IT services.

“Customer service has always been our top priority and showing that friendly, personable Bluecube approach is something we really wanted to get across through our rebrand,” says Ashleigh. “We also want anyone who deals with Bluecube to receive a consistent experience at every touchpoint, so designing a visual identity that reflected the human, responsive and agile customer service that we strive to consistently deliver was really important.”

Alongside a new logo, visuals and website, Bluecube have launched a refreshed vision, mission and values. Their new vision is ‘to be the most customer-centric technology provider’. And their new ‘mission is simple: to make peoples’ lives easier, more connected, organised and secure’. Their values have also been updated:

1) Make it happen,

2) Be human,

3) Love what you do,

4) Never stand still,

5) Own it. Technology changes every day and Bluecube prides itself on staying ahead of the curve.

Everyone’s world revolves around technology. If it fails, we all grind to a halt. With offices across the globe, their 24/7 service desk and engineers are always on hand around the clock, 365 days a year, to ensure your business is never left lagging behind. Stopping at nothing, to keep your world moving forward.

With a customer-centric approach, Bluecube go the extra mile to understand and live the challenges of ‘your world.’ So regardless of business size, locations or sector, remote workers, office based or hybrid, they can fully support your needs.