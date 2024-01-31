AI unmasked: Conference aims to highlight the potential, ethical and social implications of Artificial Intelligence

UNDERSTANDING Artificial Intelligence and exactly the benefits it can bring to a business is the theme of a conference at Milton Keynes College.

Keynote speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities are all part of the agenda that aims to explain the current level and future potential of AI and the ethical and social implications of its development and use.

The Demystifying AI conference takes place at the South Central Institute of Technology, based at the college’s Bletchley campus (pictured above) on March 7, 1.30pm-4.30pm. Among organisations speaking at the event are representatives from Microsoft, KPMG and The Open University.

Caroline Indge, head of partnerships and innovation at Milton Keynes College Group, said, “AI offers many opportunities for growth and efficiency and has the potential to transform and streamline businesses but we still see organisations facing issues embracing AI. Our ‘Demystifying AI’ event will help businesses understand what AI tools are available to them and how they could use them to be more efficient, competitive and prepared for the technology of the future.”

The free session is being put on in conjunction with MKAI (Morality and Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence). Its executive chair Richard Foster-Fletcher said: “At MKAI, we are committed to cultivating authentic and forthright conversations about the ethical and safety implications of artificial intelligence. We believe that all voices and perspectives are essential in this collective effort to ensure that AI is developed and used ethically, safely, and beneficially for all.

“We are proud to be partnering with the SCIoT on the Demystifying AI event and are looking forward to supporting local businesses with understanding how they can harness the power of AI.”

The conference is open to any businesses from the Milton Keynes area. Attendance is free – to book a place, click here.