AI Safety Summit: We recognise the importance of deploying AI in a safe and ethical manner, says Bletchley Park Trust CEO

BLETCHLEY Park, the historic site regarded as one of the birthplaces of computer science, and renowned for its pivotal role in World War Two codebreaking, made history once again by hosting the world’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit.

The historic event brought together industry professionals and global leaders to discuss AI safety and ethics. Representatives from 28 countries included US Vice President Kamala Harris and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk main picture, owner of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, also joined the discussions on the global collaboration needed to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of AI technology. …………………………

Cipher Office_COMCEN Block E. Crown copyright, by kind permission, Director GCHQ.

Bletchley Park, with its rich history of innovation and problem-solving, is considered the birthplace of modern computing due to both the technological innovations and achievements of people that took place at the site during the Second World War. It was the place where the world’s first semi-programmable computers were deployed, such as the Colossus used to defeat the Nazis. …………………………

“We are thrilled to host the world’s first AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park,” said Iain Standen pictured above, chief executive of the Bletchley Park Trust. “As a site that has witnessed the power of human intelligence, emerging technology and collaboration, we recognise the importance of ensuring that AI technology is developed and deployed in a safe and ethical manner.”

Bletchley Park worked with Thames Valley Police, Milton Keynes City Council and the government to ensure minimal disruption during the two-day summit, which ended yesterday (Thursday).