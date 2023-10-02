Will power… Driving motorsport star to the top

INREACH GROUP, based in Crownhill Milton Keynes, are proud to announce that the young 16-year-old racing talent Will Macintyre has been shortlisted for the Aston Martin Autosport young driver of the year award.

The Award, which started in 1989, aims to find and assist the best junior British racing drivers. The prize for this year’s winner includes £200,000 and a Formula 1 test drive with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team.

InReach who supply professional print, IT, and voice call infrastructures, say: “We are proud to be involved with Will as his sponsors, to have been able to showcase the car here at our head office in Milton Keynes on our 25 th Birthday party added a thrilling insight to the world of motorsport for all of our employees and supporters.”

Coming into the penultimate round with just one point to take the lead in the championship Will says: ” I am delighted to announce that I have been nominated for the Aston Martin Autosport young driver of the year award.

“It’s an honour to be nominated for such a distinguished award with such a high calibre nominees and previous winners”