The Lionesses return to Stadium MK… be there to cheer them on

FOUR of the world’s top 20 teams will be battling it out for the Arnold Clark Cup trophy as the tournament returns to England this February. Stadium MK, home of MK Dons in Milton Keynes are set to host a double header.

Defending champions and UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 winners England will be joined by Italy, who are ranked 14th in World Football, 20th ranked, Belgium and Korea Republic, who are coached by former Republic of Ireland coach Colin Bell, in the round-robin tournament. Each team will play as part of a double-header fixture at the 30,500 capacity Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Thursday 16 February 2023. First up is Italy v Belgium (kick-off 4.45pm) beforeEngland take on Korea Republic (kick-off 7.45pm).

Following a sensational Summer of women’s football, where Stadium MK hosted four games in a record-breaking EURO 2022 tournament, the Arnold Clark Cup is back in Milton Keynes. With women’s football at front and centre in the city, tickets are expected to sell out as Leah Williamson, a Milton Keynes local, will captain the European champions at Stadium MK.

The competition is set to be competitive with just four teams competing for the Arnold Clark Trophy, with two games being played at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. The host nation, Euro 2022 champions and Arnold Clark Cup holders, England, will be hot favourites but will face the challenge of Korea Republic at Stadium MK. Ji So-Yun, who helped Chelsea lift 11 trophies in London, will look to cause an upset on her return to England.

General admission tickets are available from just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions whilst groups of nine or more can watch international football in Milton Keynes at a reduced rate of 25% off. Alternatively, you can watch the Arnold Clark Cup in style as hospitality tickets are available to watch both fixtures. The perfect opportunity to entertain clients or business associates, reward staff or just simply watch a major international tournament in a first-class environment.

The Private Box for 10 offers a unique experience for the Arnold Clark Cup Double Header with stunning panoramic views of the pitch, ensuring you won’t miss a second of the action, and if you need to retreat to the comfort of your very own private box, you can do so whenever you please. What’s more, the Private Box package not only offers exclusive access to your own private box, but also welcomes luxury for up to 10 guests with a grazing buffet and premium beverages, inclusive of wines, beers and soft drinks. The package will also include Matchday Programmes, with parking also included.

Fans can support England whilst enjoying the Hospitality Suite in Stadium MK’s Pitchside Restaurant. Enjoy the double header of international football in the comfort of the Pitchside Restaurant with a welcome drink on arrival ahead of Italy v Belgium whilst you read the Matchday Programme. A Three course meal is included as is half time tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Plus, with the on-site DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at Stadium MK, football fans can head back to a comfy bed after a day of watching the best players in the world. Take the effort out of travelling and choose from junior suites, family rooms and apartment suites at DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes. Subject to availability.

Following the incredible summer of women’s football, the celebration continues at Stadium MK as the winners England come to the city. This is not one to be missed. For more information visit stadiummk.com or call the Box Office on 01908 622933.