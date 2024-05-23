Teams prepare for Saints Corporate Touch rugby tournament

TAKE to the hallowed turf at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this summer.

Northampton Saints’ Corporate Touch rugby tournament takes place on June 5, a superb afternoon of team building through rugby.

Teams from businesses across the region are in training ready to lock horns on the main pitch at the Gardens – with a BBQ and DJ bookending a day of interaction, bonding and networking with colleagues, friends and other businesses.

Teams – which must have ten players, with a minimum of two women per team – will compete for the newest piece of silverware in June, playing at least four matches across the afternoon.

And places are still available for you and your colleagues to join the tournament. All the details are below.

Saints Corporate Touch 2024

Date: Wednesday 5 June 2024

Time: 12.30pm to 6pm

Location: Main Pitch, cinch stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

Price: £750 (+ VAT) per team

Teams of 10 (minimum of two women per team)

BBQ, including two complimentary drinks, per player

Post-tournament party with a DJ

Official team photo on the day

Prizes

Complimentary car parking for teams

For more information on the tournament or to secure your team’s place, email events@northamptonsaints.co.uk or visit franklinsgardens.co.uk/events/saints-launch-corporate-touch-rugby-tournament