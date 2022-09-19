Property services firm continues MK Dons partnership deal

ONE OF the longest-standing sponsors of MK Dons FC has renewed its partnership with the club for a further season.

Plumbing & Gas Solutions and its sister company Facilities Management Solutions have agreed a deal to continue their successful partnership with the club.

“We are delighted that Plumbing & Gas Solutions have renewed their commitment to MK Dons by returning as a Club Partner for the 2022/23 season,” said MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman. “They have been with us throughout a difficult couple of years, providing us with a fantastic service.”

Plumbing & Gas Solutions, founded in 2010, provides residential and commercial plumbing and heating services.

Managing director Carl Yeomanson pictured said: “Plumbing & Gas Solutions Ltd are very excited to continue our partnership with MK Dons through the 2022/2023 season. This is an important relationship which we have been building on now for a number of years and value it highly.

“Stadium MK is iconic within our city and we feel it is an important brand to align ourselves with. We look forward to another successful year together on and off the pitch”

Plumbing & Gas Solutions has sponsored the Player of the Month Award in recent seasons, along with various matchday and player sponsorships and a large crowd banner in the stands.

“They are a great partner to work with, really understanding what a partnership truly means,” said MK Dons commercial manager Andy Wooldridge. “It is pleasing that a successful, fast-growing local business has chosen to continue its backing of the club.“