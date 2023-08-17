Accountants bank on Eisa for Dons success this season

THE NEW FOOTBALL season is in full swing and Milton Keynes Dons FC have announced sponsorship deals of two players with city-based chartered accountants Mercer & Hole.

The firm is to sponsor striker Mo Eisa main picture, who has already opened his goals account this season, and Hannah Warren above, mainstay of the Dons women’s team defence.

Mercer & Hole private client partner Lisa Spearman left said: “It is so important to us to support local talent and what better way than to sponsor two players across both teams. Those who know me know I am a huge MK Dons fan. I am very excited for the season ahead and look forward to watching both Mo and Hannah.”

The Milton Keynes office has sponsored striker Eisa for the past two seasons, is a member of the Friends of the club’s Sports & Education Trust and has an advertising hoarding at Stadium MK. “Their support stretches further than being just a player sponsor,” said MK Dons business development manager Ed Arnold.

Women’s football development officer Ethan Wallbank added: “As part of the Sports and Education Trust, the support offered allows the MK Dons Women to sustain and offer growth on top of what was the most successful campaign to date last season.”

Mercer & Hole’s St Albans office has struck similar sponsorship deals for the 2023-24 National League South season with St Albans City FC striker Shaun Jeffers and women’s first team midfielder Terri Harvey.