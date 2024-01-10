Shopping centre’s market initiative aims to showcase small businesses

SMALL BUSINESSES are taking up the opportunity to showcase their products and services to thousands of shoppers thanks to a new initiative at Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes.

The centre is hosting a monthly market and is already encouraging small businesses to sign up to be part of the monthly event.

The Midsummer Markets will set up on the mall on the first weekend of each month with a selection of traders picked from a portfolio of companies selling products and services ranging from handmade jewellery to organic soaps.

“We know people’s diaries fill up quickly each year and it can be hard to commit to certain events, which is why the Midsummer Markets offers a flexible, no-commitment opportunity that suits each person,” says Kirsty McGiff, commercialisation and marketing manager at Midsummer Place.

To be added to the portfolio, traders can visit www.midsummerplace.co.uk/midsummer-markets and add themselves to the Midsummer Market portfolio to be eligible for markets throughout the year. They can then select their preferred dates to suit their schedules, subject to availability.

The first market is planned for the first weekend in March.

“Throughout previous years, we have welcomed several small markets to the centre and they have experienced the benefit of significant footfall in a premium shopping centre,” said Ms McGiff. “Now we want to add a regular diary date in the calendar for shoppers to enjoy as we rotate the variety of small businesses we help to showcase.”