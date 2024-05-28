Shopping centre shows that rebrand is right on point

FRASERS Group, the owners of Luton’s main shopping destination The Mall, have begun the process of rebranding the centre to Luton Point with new signage.

The signage, located at the centre’s Atrium, is the first of many to go up. With further internal and external changes coming soon, the programme of works to rebrand the centre leads into the summer.

The shopping centre has been at the heart of the town since 1972 and boasts a flagship Primark store alongside high street brands including TK Maxx, H&M, River Island and Boots.

The Mall Luton centre director Roy Greening said: “We are happy to announce we have officially kicked off the process of changing our name to Luton Point, with the first piece of signage installed at our Atrium overlooking St George’s Square this week.

“We are looking forward to continuing the rollout of the new brand as well as more additions in future alongside the series of fantastic openings that we have already celebrated this month.”

The Mall houses more than 120 shops, cafes and restaurants and has welcomed new additions such as Popeyes and BIM’s.

Foreign exchange and bureau de change company The Change Group and energy supplier and community hub Utilita have also moved in.