Shopping centre looks to support budding retail entrepreneurs with Hatch initiative

THE SEARCH is under way for retail entrepreneurs ready to take their business to the next level with free premises for six weeks at Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes.

The centre has launched its Hatch initiative, which offers ambitious small business owners the opportunity to win free retail space in Midsummer Place as well as marketing, PR and social media support from the centre’s management team.

Last year’s winners included the M.O.T Body Studio – a health and fitness studio that specialises in helping people with their fitness through technology – and Throwback Vintage, a boutique vintage clothing brand.

“We are delighted to be running the Hatch initiative for a second year,” said Shelley Peppard pictured above, Midsummer Place’s general manager. “We would love to hear from small businesses looking to take their business to the next level. Midsummer Place is the perfect retail environment to build brand awareness and our team will be on hand to help throughout the process. We cannot wait to hear from the local budding entrepreneurs.”

Businesses from the region have until February 28 to enter, after which date a shortlist of entries will be invited to pitch their company to a panel of judges and a winner will be chosen.

Find out more at https://midsummerplace.co.uk/blog/hatch-2023

…………

Boulevard transformation is on track for spring opening, says centre boss

UPGRADE work to the Boulevard in Midsummer Place is due to complete by the spring, the centre has said.

The space will house new food cabins, new fascias across existing retailers, a new public seating area and more food eateries. The Boulevard is the first phase of several major new developments planned at the shopping centre.

Ms Peppard said: “Work is progressing well and the new Boulevard is starting to take shape. The new food cabins will see several new street food options join us plus LEON will have a new neighbour soon, which we will announce in due course.”

Fast food restaurant LEON and Starbucks remain open and it is business as usual while the works are carried out. “We will be able to fully reveal our new Boulevard just in time for the better weather and then we will shift our focus on to the next stages of our exciting changes to Midsummer Place,” said Ms Peppard.