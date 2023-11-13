New owner Frasers Group plans The Mall rebrand to reflect ‘centre’s place within the town’

THE NEW OWNER of The Mall shopping centre in Luton have announced plans to rebrand the premises as Luton Point.

Sovereign Centros, which asset manages the 900,000 sq ft premises, has submitted a planning application to Luton Council to update all the external signage to the new name with a strong focus at its main entrances, particularly the Atrium at St George’s Square.

Investment will also be made to update internal signage. The shopping centre, now owned by Frasers Group, opened in Luton since 1972 and has tenants including Primark, TK Maxx, H&M, River Island and Boots.

It expects to announce new openings including a Sports Direct store. Frasers Group is owned by businessman Mike Ashley.

“Luton Point reflects a new ownership with a new approach and a move to an identity more in keeping with the centre’s place within the town,” said Sovereign Centros commercial assets manager Mark Stapleton.

Subject to planning approval, the new brand is expected to be in place early next year.

The Mall’s centre director Roy Greening pictured left said: “With a fresh new identity and the prospect of fantastic new brands arriving, we are excited for the next chapter. Our loyal customers are always at the centre of our plans.

“We will continue to work hard to support local community and reflect stakeholders.

“We are proud of the partnerships we have locally and our place at the heart of Luton and that is one thing that will never change.”

……………………………………………………………………………………….