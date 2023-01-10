New operator to take over management of market

MILTON Keynes Development Partnership is to take over management of Milton Keynes Market from existing operator Bray Associates.

The decision follows MKDP’s search, which began last year, for a development partner to plan the future for the market, which currently is based next to centre:mk shopping centre.

Adam Sciberras pictured, MKDP’s special projects director, said: “During 2022 we started looking for potential development partners to define the future of Milton Keynes Market and work with us to create a stronger retail and food destination for Central Milton Keynes, with a more dynamic and modern customer experience.

“Having explored this in great detail, we believe that an in-house team who work in the city and in the main live in the area too is best placed to manage the market and evolve the existing offer.

“This has the potential to bring great social value and improve what is an essential resource for a significant proportion of Milton Keynes’ residents, particularly those with lower incomes.”