Former Wilko store in Bedford for sale at £1.75m

THE FORMER Wilko store in Bedford town centre is up for sale.

Agents Kirkby Diamond are seeking offers in the region of £1.75 million for the freehold of the 36,900 sq ft property in High Street.

The three-storey property offers excellent potential for existing use, leisure and/or residential redevelopment, said Nathan George pictured right, head of the Bedford office of commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond which is marketing the property.

“While the closure of the Wilko store was undoubtedly a blow, the potential transformation of the building in a fantastic high street location could bring a welcome boost to the town centre,” he added.

“The property offers a wonderful opportunity to an investor or developer to remodel the building and to attract new retail or leisure occupiers. We expect there to be a great deal of interest in acquiring the freehold of this important building.”

The property, whose frontages are grade II listed, overlooks St Paul’s Square. Bedford Borough Council has received £5 million funding for improvements to St Paul’s Square. Its regeneration plans include a comprehensive development of the square to support a variety of outdoor events, activities and performances. The objective is to improve visitor experience, increased vibrancy and footfall and diversify the town centre’s offer to promote Bedford as a visitor destination.

Kirkby Diamond is also marketing the former Debenhams department store which provides accommodation over six levels. Situated on a prominent town centre site, the vacant 75,377 sq ft building has potential for mixed use development and the addition of further floors. Kirkby Diamond has been instructed to market the property by Kroll Advisory Ltd acting as LPA receivers.

