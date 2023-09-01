Deck the halls… Midsummer Place’s Christmas Tree Festival is back

Sponsored Article

GET READY TO “Deck with balls and make them jolly” once again… Midsummer Place proudly announces the return of its Christmas Tree Festival campaign for this year.

Launching on Monday (September 4), Midsummer Place is thrilled to announce its annual Christmas Tree Festival community initiative returns, inviting local organisations to embrace the spirit of giving and sponsor their very own Christmas trees within the mall, all in support of charitable causes.

This festive campaign features a limited opportunity to sponsor one of the 20 available trees for a fee of £250. In exchange, the chosen sponsors will receive complimentary mall space during the bustling holiday season, granting them unprecedented exposure for their brand. Additionally, sponsors will benefit from free PR, marketing assistance, and social media support, while also raising the profile of a charity of their choice.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place, expressed the excitement surrounding this year’s initiative. “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with the local business community, offering them a prime spot within our mall during the peak footfall period,” Kirsty said. “This unique opportunity is ideal for local businesses, organisations and individuals looking to showcase their brand to hundreds of thousands of visitors.”

Local businesses eager to participate can indicate their interest by visiting https://midsummerplace.co.uk/blog/be-part-of-our-community-christmas-tree-festival-2023. Each participating party will then be tasked with adorning their 6ft Christmas tree with creativity and imagination, with the trees set to be on display from November 18.

Visitors and shoppers will have the chance to partake in the festivities by voting for their preferred tree design. Follow the provided instructions at each tree display until December 24. The three trees with the most votes will be rewarded with a portion of the total funds collected during the campaign, contributing to the charitable initiatives of their choice.

Adding to the Yuletide excitement, Midsummer Place will also serve as the host location for the highly anticipated Milton Keynes City Light Switch On event, scheduled for Saturday, November 18. Watch this space for more details as the event date approaches.