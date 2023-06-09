MPA acquires finance professionals network EFM

PROFESSIONAL services firm MPA has completed the acquisition of financial professionals network EFM.

The deal is a significant step in Newport Pagnell-based MPA’s strategy to support the UK economy’s research and innovation.

EFM comprises EFM Financial Management and Outsource-FD. The business, whose headquarters are in Luton, was founded in 2000 as a cost-effective, outsourcing solution for entrepreneurial businesses without the in-house capability or access to high-level financial expertise. In 2010, EFM launched a major expansion initiative and licensed the brand and business model, creating a network of highly skilled financial professionals. Both companies are located throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Its merger with MPA aims to help business owners to steer their companies through the challenges thrown up by the recent shocks to the world economy.

EFM founder and managing director Gary Jesson pictured right said: “We are delighted to be joining MPA and contributing to their vision and plans to expand their professional services group. While the services and structure of the EFM associate network in UK and Ireland remains unchanged, the acquisition will provide our clients, referrers and associates with an enhanced financial management service offering without compromising standards and quality.

“Both EFM and MPA share similar cultures and values which will be hugely beneficial to our clients, colleagues, and wider stakeholders.”

The acquisition by MPA is part of its five-year plan to expand its services and increase value to its clients, said director Mike Price main picture above. “EFM and MPA complement each other perfectly, giving a more comprehensive package of services for SMEs from start-up through scale-up and on to eventual exit. I am delighted to add the EFM companies to our group here at MPA.”