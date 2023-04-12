From the distant future to ‘an integral part of daily life for millions’: Robots pass a delivery milestone

ROBOTS BUILT by the world leader in autonomous delivery services have now travelled more than six million miles across the world.

Starship Technologies, whose robots are a common sight on the streets of Milton Keynes, Bedford and Northampton, says its fleet of more than 2,000 robots have completed more than four million autonomous deliveries

One of its robots recently completed a company record 24 deliveries in 16 hours 100% autonomously – no human intervention or oversight.

Ahti Heinla, co-founder and chief technology officer of Starship Technologies, says: “When we started developing delivery robots in 2014, many thought it was the distant future. However, fast forward to today and our robots are now an integral part of daily life for millions of people around the world.

“These milestones are recognition of the progress we continue to make as the market leader for autonomous delivery, and we remain as committed as ever to making the last mile of delivery more efficient, cost effective and environmentally friendly.”