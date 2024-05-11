Discover the Future of Workspaces at Landmark’s Open Day

Discover how professionals are balancing remote with on-site work to improve focus and productivity.

Landmark Property Solutions invites you to redefine working environments as they open the doors of Challenge House, a premier serviced office located in Milton Keynes. On Tuesday, May 21st 2024, guests are invited to explore this purpose-designed workspace, designed to foster freedom, focus and productivity.

Experts in creating community-focused coworking spaces, Landmark offices are more than just a place to work – they’re a melting pot of innovation. At the upcoming open day, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the modern workspaces, enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch at the on-site cafe, and participate in networking and workshop events throughout the day.

Challenge House Open Day

Location: Challenge House, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, MK3 6DP

Time: 9 AM to 4 PM

For a detailed agenda, please visit Eventbrite.

About Landmark Property Solutions

A family-run business with locations in Milton Keynes and Leicester (and expanding further), Landmark Property Solutions is synonymous with professional, premier serviced offices, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and virtual office solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of modern working.

Proudly accommodating over 130 local, national, and multinational businesses, Landmark ensures that every client can thrive in an environment tailored to their needs. With over a decade of experience in the serviced office industry, attracting esteemed multinational companies like KPMG, Volkswagen Financial Services, and more, Landmark promotes positive relationships built on trust and understanding.

Whether you’re looking for a dedicated office, a desk within a shared space, or simply a business address, Landmark Property Solutions offers a solution.

EXCLUSIVE OFFER: Sign up within 7 days of the event to receive a 10% discount on your first month’s invoice.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to join a community that allows you to connect with like-minded professionals and make every day more productive.

Register now to secure your place at the upcoming open day.