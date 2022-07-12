Developers plan two new projects after live lab success

The living roof created on top of the MK Gateway building. It has now been moved to the top of the YMCA campus nearby

The developers behind MK Gateway have announced plans to create two new green rooftops at the development.

The plans will see mixed-use developers Socius, First Base and investors Patron Capital, which are putting together plans for the redevelopment of the former council offices at Saxon Court in Central Milton Keynes, extend its collaboration with Wolverton-based living roof specialists Bridgman & Bridgman.

This follows the success of the ‘live lab’ project created on the roof of Saxon Court last year to showcase the benefits of green roofs. More than 300 people visited the site during the project, which formed part of Milton Keynes Council’s Green Business Recovery Fund, and three YMCA residents qualified in the installation and maintenance of green roofs after the training they received. The green roof was moved from Saxon Court to the roof of the nearby YMCA campus in April.

“We have committed to a range of sustainable initiatives in the development of MK Gateway, all of which supports Milton Keynes Council’s aspirations for a greener, healthier Milton Keynes,” said Socius’ project director Steve Eccles. “Following the success of the initial green roof on Saxon Court, we are therefore delighted to extend our collaboration with Bridgman & Bridgman which will offer immediate and substantial environmental benefits for Central Milton Keynes.”

The MK Gateway development will see the retention, refurbishment, and extension of the original Saxon Court building, which will save more than 3,750 tonnes of carbon dioxide. The new green rooftop will be installed once the development is complete and will be populated with native wildflower.

The MK Gateway site will also see the development of two further buildings including the Village, which will feature a UK first of 11 vertical gardens, along with 288 apartments. It may also feature the UK’s highest biosolar roof.

Chris Bridgman, managing partner of Bridgman & Bridgman, said: “The success of the ‘live lab’green rooftop demonstrated the huge range of benefits living rooftops offer. Green roofs are a vital tool for climate action.”