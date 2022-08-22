Chambers combine inbusiness membership magazines

CHAMBER members in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire are to receive a combined bi-monthly inbusiness magazine from next year.

The Chambers of Commerce for the two areas have opted to merge the current separate inbusiness publications from the February-March edition.

They say that the new, bigger, inclusive magazine will give Chamber members more exposure by serving both territories. Its publishers are planning a new modern design, new features and spotlights, as well as the usual features including Member Profile – to be renamed Chamber Chat – and Talking Business.

The new inbusiness magazine, to be produced by current publishers Kemps Publishing, will also continue in digital form.

The Chambers’ director of business development Sunny Singh pictured said: “This is a very exciting time for us as a Chamber. We wholly believe in our ‘Stronger Together’ mantra and the new-look, merged inbusiness magazine will be the epitome of that statement.

“It is vital that we continue to share the success of our members through this well-regarded publication but we felt it was time for a shake-up and see this as an opportunity to modernise and build upon the strong foundations inbusiness has already set.

“We aim to create a magazine that everyone can enjoy and share. We hope our members will be as excited as we are about this progressive move to one publication, a publication we can all be proud of.”