A wildlife haven in the heart of the city

A large pool feeds a small stream that flows through waterfalls to a central round pond… Welcome to Grafton Park.

Tucked away in the south-west quarter of Central Milton Keynes, the garden has laid undisturbed for several years. Now it has been restored to its former glory after work by the landscaping team at MyMiltonKeynes BID. They support the council’s work in maintaining and regenerating green space within the BID area and, following a visit to the overgrown and unused site, were eager to uncover its natural beauty and set to work on clearing, strimming and sculpting.

“It has been incredible to witness the unveiling of this beautiful and quite unbelievable park in the middle of central Milton Keynes, with its whimsical water features and carefully sculpted paths,” says BID chief executive Melanie Beck.

The site is also among Milton Keynes Council’s new ‘wildlife havens’, attracting biodiverse plants and wildlife.

“We are excited to be supporting the BID in their work to restore Grafton Park to its former glory and look forward to the positive impact that this exceptional greenspace, in the centre of Milton Keynes, will provide to the local community,” says its head of environment and waste Nicholas Hannon.