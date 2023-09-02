‘We will empower our pupils to take risks, never to be afraid of failure and to discover extraordinary things within themselves’

NICK HOLLOWAY is relishing the prospect of the new academic year as he settles into his new role as head of Swanbourne House School.

He takes over from senior deputy Simone Mitchell, who stepped in temporarily after the departure of previous head Jane Thorpe.

“I am passionate about the role a prep school plays in the lives of its pupils, particularly in a modern world that is evolving in so many ways,” said Mr Holloway pictured, who was deputy head at Brambletye School in Sussex before his move to Buckinghamshire.

“A prep school is, by its very nature, there to prepare children. I could not be more honoured to be a part of Swanbourne House’s remarkable legacy.”

He was appointed in November and has been working alongside Ms Mitchell, who will remain as deputy head. Mr Holloway is also a keen sportsman, enjoying hockey, tennis, mountaineering and sea kayaking.

“Providing the most solid of academic foundations is high on my list but I also see the co-curricular world of sports, clubs, expeditions and activities as hugely important,” said Mr Holloway. “A dynamic and enriching co-curricular programme is vital in preparing pupils for their life beyond Swanbourne House, encouraging resilience, adaptability, and critical thinking.”

He is moving to the school with his wife Emily and their three children. Having previously worked as a pastoral lead, the pastoral care of the children is a firm priority.

“Outstanding pastoral care is vital and this is not something else we add to the plate,” he said. “It is the plate and the bedrock upon which everything else is built. Swanbourne House is a happy school where the children are comfortable but challenged, nurtured and stretched and it is also an environment in which they learn how to deal with success and disappointment.”

Swanbourne House left has a strong reputation in the performing arts, which Mr Holloway intends to maintain. “I am already blown away by the sheer talent and passion showcased at the school in our vibrant arts scene – it is clear that Swanbourne House has a real artistic soul that sets us apart. The integration of music, art, and performance into the fabric of everyday life at the school is something we will continue to nurture and I look forward to working with the team to see how the spotlight on the performing arts at Swanbourne House can shine brighter than ever.”

Developing self-esteem, potential and imagination is his ultimate ambition for each pupil. “That is what the success at Swanbourne will be built on. I am determined to see all our Swanbournians enjoy their education in a culture of discovery, curiosity and bold ideas.

“We will empower our pupils to take risks, never to be afraid of failure and discover extraordinary things within themselves – academically, creatively and on the sports field,” Mr Holloway added.

Swanbourne House is an independent day and boarding school for children aged from 3 to 13. To discuss admissions, arrange a tour and meet Mr Holloway, email admissions@swanbourne.org