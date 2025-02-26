Bedford Accountancy Firm Marks 10 Years with Support for Women in Business Campaign

Nicola Hageman - Founder

The Numbers Quarter Ltd, a Bedford-based accountancy firm specialising in outsourced finance solutions, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this March.

To mark the milestone, the firm has announced its support for Bedford’s International Women’s Day Campaign, a gallery exhibition showcasing 50 female entrepreneurs from the local business community.

Reflecting on the dual celebration, Nicola Hageman, founder of The Numbers Quarter, said: “Reaching our 10-year milestone is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us. Supporting Lauren and Emily’s campaign is a perfect way to celebrate, as it highlights the entrepreneurial spirit we have been privileged to support over the past decade.”

The campaign, created by Lauren Troiano of The Little Marketing Company and photographer Emily Bateman, features professional portraits of 50 women business leaders. The exhibition, hosted at The Grange 1906 in Milton Ernest, offers a striking visual representation of the diversity and impact of women-led businesses in Bedford.

“After a decade of working closely with business owners, we know that success stories deserve to be shared. This exhibition perfectly captures the resilience and ambition of women entrepreneurs in our community,” Nicola Hageman added.

The exhibition will feature portraits by Emily Bateman Photography alongside stories of entrepreneurial success curated by The Little Marketing Company.

About The Numbers Quarter Ltd

Founded in 2015, The Numbers Quarter provides outsourced finance functions designed to help businesses reduce stress and make informed financial decisions. More than a traditional accountancy firm, it acts as a strategic partner to clients, offering tailored financial support to drive business growth.

Visit www.thenumbersquarter.co.uk

