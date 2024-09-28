Recruiter returns: Agency reopens its city centre office

NATIONAL recruitment agency Gi Group is to reopen its office in Milton Keynes.

Area manager Martin Knowles will head a team of three at the office in Exchange House, in the city centre. “I am really delighted we can open this branch again and resume our local service,” he said.

Established in the UK in 1998, Gi Group UK employs 500 people in 90 offices across the UK and Ireland. It provides temporary and permanent jobs to the industrial, manufacturing, food production, warehousing, driving and distribution sectors.

“Gi Group is a fast-moving organisation and this latest branch reopening is really a testament to this,” Mr Knowles said.

“The local area is known for its manufacturing, warehouing and logistics, which really makes it the perfect location for us to reopen.”

Gi Group UK’s operations director Ed Vigars added: “We have a presence throughout the UK which has positioned us as one of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists. It is essential that we continue to push forward and create specialist teams to serve our local communities.

“Milton Keynes is a strategic move for our team as its excellent travel connections and prime location ensures extensive opportunities within the area. With a local history, our team will be picking up where we left off and accelerating at pace.”

