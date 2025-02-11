‘Rewarding to help young people get a foot in the door of an industry that is notoriously difficult to recruit for’

Nick Male (left), head executive chef at Unity Place, with apprentice Chloe Matthews and Richie Carter, workplace trainer at Milton Keynes College.

AS National Apprenticeship Week begins, Unity Place in Milton Keynes is highlighting the success of its inaugural apprenticeship programme.

Four apprentices are benefiting from workplace training, industry exposure and academic study with the venue in the city centre, home to banking giant Santander’s UK head office and a major destination for dining, work and leisure.

Covering both the hospitality and finance sectors, the programme is led by Nick Male, head executive chef at Unity Place. “This experience has not only allowed me to give back to the community but it has also been rewarding to help young people get a foot in the door of an industry that is notoriously difficult to recruit for,” he said.

“I have really enjoyed mentoring the young talent here, including Chloe who has achieved great success while she has been with us,” said Nick. “In just 18 months she has become an outstanding apprentice, showing incredible dedication and passion for her craft.”

Chloe Matthews is studying Commis Chef Level 2 at Milton Keynes College while working in Baker’s Room, Unity Place’s on-site bakery which is open to the public.

Chloe’s commitment and passion for pastry has led her to excel in her apprenticeship, including placing third in a nationwide Apprentice of the Year initiative.

She was also selected to take part in an accredited culinary course in Thailand for two weeks, which starts during National Apprenticeship Week.

Chloe said: “I was due to return to college but when I found out about the apprenticeship, I realised it was the perfect opportunity for me to earn and learn at the same time.

“I have gained so much practical knowledge here that I just could not have learned in a classroom.”

Looking ahead, Chloe is determined to pursue her dream career in the culinary arts, specialising in pastry. “I want to work my way up in a large hotel or restaurant, focusing on the pastry section. I love it and I am excited to keep learning and improving.”

Unity Place has a thriving food and drink scene with a variety of restaurants, cafés and bars. Reflecting on the decision to take the apprenticeship route, Nick said: “We have been thrilled with the results so far.

“Having apprentices not only enhances our business but also helps us build strong relationships within the community. We hope to continue the programme and expand it, offering more young people the chance to develop their skills in a real-world setting.”

