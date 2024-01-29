Partnership and support: College CEO hails alliance with business in curriculum development ahead of National Apprenticeship Week

STAFF at The Bedford College Group are throwing their weight behind the themes of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week campaign.

The week-long event, which takes place February 5-11, will focus on a range of apprentice-related topics, beginning with the launch on the Monday and followed by Employer Tuesday, Apprentice Wednesday, T Level Thursday, Celebration Friday and NAW Weekender.

The National Apprenticeship Week campaign comes under the banner Skills for Life. The Bedford College Group representatives will be hosting and attending a wide range of events in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, encouraging young people and parents to recognise the value of apprenticeships as a pathway to the best careers.

The Bedford College Group works with almost 1,000 businesses to ensure its offer meets current and future needs of employers.

“Our relationship with businesses of one of partnership and support.,” said the group’s chief executive Yiannis Koursis. “We pride ourselves in being a provider of workforce development programmes and apprenticeships but we also involve the business world in helping us design and co-deliver important elements of our curricula.

“Through our robust careers education, information, advice and guidance, we ensure all young people and adults are aware of the huge career potential and future life opportunities available to them through studying technical qualifications and especially the value of T Levels and Apprenticeships.”

Mr Koursis and the TBCG’s executive director of apprenticeships Debbie Houghton are pictured on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, where they joined delegates at a meeting to discuss how FE colleges promote the value of apprenticeships and technical education and what more the sector could do to ensure the UK achieves its education vision.