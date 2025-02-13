Motor industry apprentices take their stories to Parliament

APPRENTICES and their supervisors at Volkswagen Group UK’s National Learning Centre in Milton Keynes are pictured in the Houses of Parliament on their visit to a Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders event.

They showcased their progress and passion for working in the automotive industry with sector leaders and politicians.

Volkswagen Group UK has around 1,000 apprentices in training at any one time across its service technician, customer service and paint and body courses. Each is employed by one of VW’s 600 retail sites, with training and development completed in blocks in the network as well as at the National Learning Centre in Milton Keynes.

The company, recognised as a Best 100 Student Employer, is to offer more opportunities in the form of level 3, 4 and 5 apprenticeships at its head office in Milton Keynes. These roles cover data, IT, business and finance.

Volkswagen Group UK’s early careers manager Kate Hardie said: “Having just been named as a Best 100 Student Employer at the recent RateMyPlacement Awards, we are excited to build on this and provide a great experience for apprentices joining Volkswagen Group UK.

“We have already run successful and sought-after graduate and undergraduate schemes for many years now and are looking forward to expanding our early careers offering with these new apprenticeships.

“There are so many opportunities within our sector and we are hoping this will be one way to attract new and diverse people and to grow our own talent in these key skills areas.”

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.