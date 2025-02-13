Don’t miss out: Survey reveals why apprenticeships are an increasingly popular alternative

ONE in four businesses is missing out on a significant talent pool by not offering apprenticeship programmes for young people joining the workforce straight from school.

Published to mark National Apprenticeship Week, the survey by business and financial adviser Grant Thornton of senior decision-makers in 605 medium-sized businesses in the UK finds that the main reasons these employers do not currently offer a school leaver apprenticeship programme are:

The level of work/resource required.

They are unclear about the benefits school leaver apprentices would bring to their business.

The incentives to do so are not strong enough

One in four also noted that they are put off by the apprenticeship system as it is “too complex” and that they “focus on graduate recruitment”.

However, the research finds that businesses could look to unlock numerous benefits by considering this route. Businesses surveyed that currently offer apprenticeship programmes highlighted the main benefits they have added to their business:

Providing the business access to a talented pool of employees ready for progression opportunities.

Providing the business access to a more diverse talent pool.

The ability to train them to meet the skills needs of the business.

76% of the businesses surveyed who already recruit school leaver apprentices also plan to recruit more in the next five years.

Charlotte Anderson, Grant Thornton’s practice lead in Milton Keynes, Cambridge and Chelmsford, said: “University is a great path for many but apprenticeships allow young people to start working immediately, earn a salary and gain qualifications – an increasingly popular alternative.

“For businesses, apprenticeships provide access to ambitious, diverse talent while addressing critical skills gaps. Companies that overlook this route risk missing out on highly motivated individuals who bring fresh ideas and energy to the workplace.”

‘It builds a stronger, future-ready workforce’

THE apprenticeship route is growing in popularity. According to data from the Office for National Statistics (for the 2023/24 academic year, the number of people starting higher apprenticeships increased by 8% compared to the same period in the previous year.

Previous research conducted by Grant Thornton last year also found that parents are more likely to encourage their child to apply for a school leaver apprenticeship (44%) than for university (40%).

The main reasons parents gave for encouraging school leaver apprenticeships for their children are:

Gain practical on the job experience.

Get paid while gaining a certified qualification.

No student debt.

“At Grant Thornton, we have long integrated apprenticeships into our hiring strategy, with many of our senior leaders starting this way,” said Charlotte. “Investing in apprenticeships is not just good for young people – it builds a stronger, future-ready workforce for your business.”

Grant Thornton was named one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in England in 2024 by the Department for Education. Over the past four years the firm has welcomed over 550 school leavers to its trainee apprenticeship programme.

‘An apprenticeship would allow me to start building my career immediately’

Chelsey Small joined Grant Thornton as a school leaver apprentice in 2017. Now fully qualified and a corporate tax manager at the firm, she outlines why she chose the apprenticeship route and the opportunities it has offered her.

“My initial plan was to study economics at university but I realised that the universities I wanted to attend required a maths A-level, which I did not have.

“Around the same time, I saw relatives graduating with degrees and struggling to find graduate roles, which made me reconsider the value of a traditional university path.

“As I researched alternative career options, I discovered school leaver apprenticeships. These seemed like the perfect fit – they offered the chance to gain work experience and professional qualifications right away.

“After completing work experience in both audit and tax, I knew that tax was the right path for me and that an apprenticeship would allow me to start building my career immediately.

“I had some amazing opportunities on the apprenticeship programme, including client secondments. My advice to anyone starting their career is to be super curious – get involved in as much as you can, even if it is something completely new to you.

“Do not be afraid to ask questions; there is always someone willing to help.”

