Vacant Debenhams store in Bedford for sale: Offers around £3 million

BUYERS are being sought for the vacant former Debenhams department store in Bedford town centre.

Offers around £3 million are being invited after LPA receivers Kroll Advisory on the market.

The 75,377 sq ft property has mixed use development potential and the site is included in the Local Plan being put together by Bedford Borough Council. The plan also includes Bedford Corn Exchange, the Harpur Suite and Bedford Central Library.

The building, which has six floors and runs from the centre of Bedford High Street to Silver Street, is being marketed by commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond.

The Debenhams site remains a part of Bedford Borough Council ‘s Local Plan.

Nathan George pictured left, associate and head of agency at its Bedford office, said: “Although the demise of Debenhams was a sad moment for Bedford town centre it means that a long-awaited opportunity has arisen to acquire a historical piece of the town centre. We are of the opinion that the property would best suit redevelopment of the upper floors to residential and splitting of the ground floor into multiple retail or leisure units, subject to planning.”

The property is currently fitted out as a department store with open plan retailing around several service cores and access points. There is a large basement and additional storage to the fifth floor and loading access via St Paul’s Square to the rear.

“Bedford Borough Council has continued its proactive approach to economic development across the borough and will be supportive in promoting the site as a viable development opportunity,” said Mr George. “The site has been included in the upcoming Local Plan which considers how a scheme could potentially create smaller commercial units for retail or food/beverage occupiers, other leisure uses and residential opportunities on the upper floors.”

