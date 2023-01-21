Tacos, burritos and a Mexican wave of generosity as businesses boost charities

JOIN a Mexican wave of generosity as business people tuck into tacos and burritos at an event which raised funds for two key charities.

Hosted by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond, the Luton Lunch Club hosted property professionals from Luton and the surrounding area for an afternoon of networking and Mexican street food.

The event raised money for Luton Food Bank and Muscular Dystrophy UK. Organissrs delivered 20 large shopping bags of food donations and £250 to Luton Food Bank, while Muscular Dystrophy UK received a total £1,800.

Adam Smylie, head of valuation at Kirkby Diamond, said: “It is a testament to the local business community that we were able to attract so many property professionals from Luton and the surrounds to attend our event. Local businesses and our valued clients have dug deep this year, with the combined donation being one of the largest amounts we have ever received.

“The cost of living crisis is affecting many residents of Luton and thanks to the hard work of Kirkby Diamond’s staff and our generous clients, the food bank will be able to continue to help those in need.”

Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause of the disease. Muscular Dystrophy UK carries out research into the disease, which causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. There is no cure but medication and therapy can help manage symptoms and slow the progress.

“It is a fantastic effort from Kirkby Diamond’s clients to donate such a generous amount to Muscular Dystrophy UK,” said Kennedy, head of commercial agency and head of the Luton office. “The charity is close to our hearts and is one that is often neglected for charitable funding compared to other national charities.”

Kirkby Diamond is planning more Luton Lunch Club events this year.