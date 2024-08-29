Auto parts manufacturer completes acquisition of ex-Sass & Belle warehouse in Mount Farm

CAR PARTS manufacturer Automotive Pumps Holdings has completed the purchase of the MK:55 warehouse in Mount Farm for an undisclosed sum.

The 55,000 sq ft unit (pictured above) was on the market with Watling Real Estate at £5.5 million for previous owner international gift retailer Sass & Belle. The company in turn had acquired the unit in 2022.

The property, which sits on a 2.5-acre site, has a secure gated yard, loading via two ground-floor level loading doors to the main warehouse and two to the high bay section, with two-storey offices and parking for around 33 cars.

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond, which had sold the property two years ago, were instructed by Automotive Pumps to carry out the purchase. Executive partner and head of industrial and logistics Eamon Kennedy said: “It says a lot about Kirkby Diamond and our industrial team that, having sold the property back in 2022, we were then approached by another client with a view to acquiring MK:55 on their behalf. That is something that we are rightly proud of.”

Automotive Pumps is moving to the unit from its two current premises in Dane Road, Bletchley. Kirkby Diamond is to put those properties on the market shortly, Eamon added.

Paul Quy, Kirkby Diamond’s industrial agency partner and head of agency, said: “Opportunities to acquire freehold industrial space as good as this are few and far between so we were delighted to be able to secure MK:55 on behalf of our client.”

Investor seals purchase of £1m+ industrial units on business park

THREE industrial units at a business park in Bedfordshire have been acquired in a deal worth more than £1 million.

An unnamed investor is the new owner of the premises (pictured below) on Pulloxhill Business Park near Flitwick, paying on or near to the quoted sale price.

The previous owner had previously sold three other units on the site. “This deal brings their involvement in the business park to a successful conclusion,” said Diccon Brearley, senior surveyor at commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond which acted for the vendor.

“It was very satisfying to complete this deal. Freehold industrial units become available only very rarely and so we were able to secure a single investor for these properties in what is a popular location for business.”

