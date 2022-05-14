‘A wonderful opportunity’: Developers eye town centre office building for sale at £2.75m

FOR SALE: One office building in Bedford town centre with planning consent to convert into 29 apartments.

The office building at The Harpur Centre has permitted development granted for conversion to residential use with plans for a rooftop extension to create a further ten.

Property consultancy Kirkby Diamond is marketing the building on behalf of the owner’s asset manager Tellon Capital. Offers are invited in excess of £2.75 million.

Joint agents for the residential sale are DI Properties but the building could also be used as an office headquarters, providing 18,557 sq ft of space on four floors. It currently has private offices, meeting rooms, a reception area and 48 on-site parking spaces.

Andrew Clarke, associate head of agency at Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office, said: “The building is situated right in the very heart of Bedford centre. It presents a wonderful opportunity for a developer to create an outstanding residential development of high-quality apartments. It really is an exciting proposition for developers to create a high quality, build to rent or private sale scheme.”

“On the other hand, the property is also available as an office headquarters building, providing high quality, refurbished accommodation in a central location with first class transport links.”

Management firm extends contract

BUILDING consultancy Kirkby Diamond has taken on the management of a further 700 properties for a major property management firm.

It is working with Nationspaces Developments, which manages more than 5,000 properties on more than 125 sites around the UK. The two have worked together for more than decade.

“Due to a strong relationship built with the client over a number of years, our remit has been expanded,” said Mark Pepper, Kirkby Diamond executive partner and head of building consultancy services. “To be asked to oversee even more properties proves that we are continuing to deliver for our clients and meet the high standards required.

“Expanding our service line area shows that the relationships we are able to build with our clients are going from strength to strength.”

The properties are across southern England, including in Canterbury, Maidstone, Southampton and Epsom. Kirkby Diamond already manages around 500 properties for Nationspace in its heartland of Bedfordshire, Keynes, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

Ross Syme, property management director of Nationspaces Developments, said: “Due to the exceptional service they have provided, we have sought to transfer the developments we managed south and south east of London into the professional services they provide.”