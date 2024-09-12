Proud to play our part: VW staff are ready for MK Pride festival

COLLEAGUES at Volkswagen Group UK’s headquarters in Milton Keynes are gearing up for the MK Pride Festival at Campbell Park this weekend.

The company, whose UK head office is at Blakelands, is sponsoring MK Pride for the fourth consecutive year.

The festival, which takes place on Saturday (September 14) from 12 noon, aims to benefit the local community by providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ people. It also contributes to local projects ranging from educational development programmes to youth groups and Q:Alliance, a local LGBTQ+ charity.

As well as hosting its own stand with giveaways, competitions and a chance to meet Tiny Football Car, made famous at the Euro 2022 tournament, Volkswagen Group is the sponsor of the hugely popular Drag and Cabaret stage.

Another attraction within the event will be a full-sized ID. Buzz Cargo (pictured right), adorned with a flower-power wrap. VWG employees will be encouraging festival-goers to write messages of positivity on the floral-themed bodywork.

Above all it is about people and community, VW says, and gives the company’s employees who host the stand a platform from which to connect with people from across the Milton Keynes area and demonstrate what a friendly and inclusive workplace Volkswagen Group UK is.

Earlier this year, VWG was recognised with Inclusive Employers’ Gold Standard accreditation for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Volkswagen Group’s festival sponsorship and participation was once again driven by the company’s We Drive Proud Employee Network Group, which represents LGBTQ+ employees and their ‘ally’ colleagues.

The group is one of six ENGs, the others being Driven Women, Cultural Diversity, We Enable, We Are Parents and Carers and Inspire. All are thriving within the business, and are a key part of the Group’s DE&I activities.

Penny Weatherup, people director at Volkswagen Group UK, said: “I am excited to be heading to MK Pride again this month and proud that we are once again able to support this event.

“Not only is it a great, fun day out, it is also an opportunity to connect with and learn more about our local community.”

Find out all about MK Pride here.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership. Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.